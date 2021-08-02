PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the second week of Eagles Training Camp, and we already have an injury to tell you about. Rookie wide-receiver DeVonta Smith is listed as week-to-week due to a knee sprain.

Smith suffered the injury during Saturday evening’s practice at the Novacare Complex.

"Week to week" and "no cause for concern" about a knee injury really don't go together in my book — but what do I know! — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 2, 2021

The Eagles don’t expect him to be out for long, but he could miss part of the preseason.

Smith was the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and won the Heisman Trophy last year with Alabama.

Eagles players will speak to the media following Monday’s practice. Press conferences are expected to begin speaking around 12 p.m.

The press conferences can be watched in the player above.

What: Eagles players speak to media following practice

When: Monday, August 2

Time: 12 p.m.

