PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the second week of Eagles Training Camp, and we already have an injury to tell you about. Rookie wide-receiver DeVonta Smith is listed as week-to-week due to a knee sprain.
Smith suffered the injury during Saturday evening’s practice at the Novacare Complex.READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Body Of Missing 26-Year-Old Casey Johnston Recovered, Believed To Have Been Killed In Crash, Authorities Say
READ MORE: New Jersey Requiring All Employees In 'Certain' Healthcare Facilities Get COVID-19 Vaccine Or Regular Testing By Early September
"Week to week" and "no cause for concern" about a knee injury really don't go together in my book — but what do I know!
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 2, 2021
The Eagles don’t expect him to be out for long, but he could miss part of the preseason.
Smith was the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and won the Heisman Trophy last year with Alabama.
Eagles players will speak to the media following Monday’s practice. Press conferences are expected to begin speaking around 12 p.m.
The press conferences can be watched in the player above.MORE NEWS: SEPTA Service Resumes After Officials Say Man Died On Broad Street Line
- What: Eagles players speak to media following practice
- When: Monday, August 2
- Time: 12 p.m.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.