PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention says “the war has changed” because of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and with concerns rising across the country, at least two Philadelphia restaurants have changed their rules. Martha said Saturday it will require all guests to provide proof of vaccination to dine indoors or sit at its bar.

The restaurant said customers can either show their vaccine card or a picture of it.

If a customer is unable to provide proof, they’ll have to sit outside on the patio.

In posts to its social media accounts, Martha said the new policy began on Saturday and is out of respect for both its neighbors and staff.

“Out of respect for our fellow neighbors and staff, starting today: Martha will be requiring all guests to provide proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors or sit at our bar – no exceptions,” the restaurant wrote. “Thank you for your help in keeping our fellow community and staff safe.”

Martha is located at 2113 East York St. in Kensington. Its website describes the restaurant as “a locally sourced, fermentation focused, cozy neighborhood bar that features hoagies, vegetables, natural wine, draft cocktails, sour beer, cheese, pickles, and so much more.”

In South Philadelphia, Irwin’s Upstairs said Saturday afternoon effective Sunday, proof of vaccination will be required to dine at the restaurant. Unlike Martha, Irwin’s Upstairs does not offer an outdoor option.

“For the safety of our team and our community, Irwin’s Upstairs will require all guests and employees to be fully vaccinated — no exceptions — effective August 1, 2021,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. “All guests wishing to drink or dine at Irwin’s Upstairs must show proof of vaccination upon arrival. If you or a member of your party is unvaccinated, you will not be eligible to dine with us.”

Irwin’s Upstairs said customers can show their vaccination card or a photo of it to a staff member.

The restaurant advised any customers with reservations who are unvaccinated to cancel their reservation. It said, “If you are canceling within 24 hours of your reservation time, please tell us it is because of our vaccination policy ahead of time to avoid incurring the $30 per person fee.”

The restaurant said it will not provide refunds for cancelations without advanced notice.