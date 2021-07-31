CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman were grazed by bullets outside an Allegheny West restaurant.

According to police, this happened around 11:12 p.m. Friday outside the 32nd Street Pub. Investigators say the victims were leaving the bar when a black pickup truck arrived.

READ MORE: Sources: Missing Bucks County Woman Casey Johnston's Car Found In Northeast Philadelphia

Multiple people from inside the truck started shooting, with the 32-year-old woman getting hit in the leg. The 31-year-old man was hit in the head. Both were graze wounds.

READ MORE: 'It's OK To Take A Break': Lokal Artisan Foods Shuts Down For Mental Health Forum With Employees

The victims are expected to be okay.

The investigation continues.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Restaurants Martha, Irwin's Upstairs To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For Indoor Dining

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.