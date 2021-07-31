PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman were grazed by bullets outside an Allegheny West restaurant.
According to police, this happened around 11:12 p.m. Friday outside the 32nd Street Pub. Investigators say the victims were leaving the bar when a black pickup truck arrived.READ MORE: Sources: Missing Bucks County Woman Casey Johnston's Car Found In Northeast Philadelphia
Multiple people from inside the truck started shooting, with the 32-year-old woman getting hit in the leg. The 31-year-old man was hit in the head. Both were graze wounds.READ MORE: 'It's OK To Take A Break': Lokal Artisan Foods Shuts Down For Mental Health Forum With Employees
The victims are expected to be okay.
The investigation continues.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Restaurants Martha, Irwin's Upstairs To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For Indoor Dining
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.