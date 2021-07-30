PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Skies will continue to clear Friday morning and humidity is scheduled to drop, which will result in fantastic weather as we enter the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will give us a taste of early Fall. Expect plenty of sunshine as highs top out in the low 80s and the humidity will be nice and crisp thanks to dew points in the 40s!
The weekend wraps up Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm and highs in the low 80s still.
The coming work week looks pretty seasonable as highs will sit in the low to mid-80s. Watch for a few scattered chances for rain showers.