PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg after the Philadelphia Police Department says he fired at officers and led them on a chase through Hunting Park.
According to the police department, this happened around 8:40 p.m. when two officers were patrolling near 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. Sergeant Eric Gripp tells CBS3 a man approached the officers as they drove through the park. Law enforcement noticed the man fidgeting in his pockets.
At first, they asked the man if he was okay before noticing he had a gun. One of the officers got out of the car and told him to put the gun down. The department says he responded by firing at the officer.
The man then took off, leading officers to Jerome Street a block away. Authorities say he hid behind cars and shot at the officers. Law enforcement fired back, hitting him in the calf.
After trying to get into a house on Colwyn Street, the man was arrested and taken to Temple University hospital. He is currently in stable condition, the department says.