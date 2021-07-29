MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest was made Wednesday afternoon after a woman was found beheaded on a Shakopee, Minnesota sidewalk.
According to the Shakopee Police Department, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street.
A 55-year-old Shakopee woman was found on the sidewalk near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed that the woman was beheaded in the incident.
Police say they quickly arrested a 42-year-old Shakopee man on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held in Scott County Jail on pending charges.
According to police, the suspect and victim have had a long-term relationship that police are familiar with; the incident is not believed to be a random act.
“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.
The suspect has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction for domestic assault in Carver County.
Shakopee police are investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the crime scene.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) –
A new Stockton University poll reveals that New Jerseyans are split when it comes to legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
The university polled 728 adults who live in New Jersey asking them where they stand on the issue.
Forty-nine percent of those polled said they support legalizing pot for recreational purposes.
Currently, medical marijuana is only legal in the Garden State.
According to the study, 44 percent oppose legalization, with roughly 5 percent unsure.
“These poll results suggest there is not a consensus in New Jersey on whether marijuana should be made legal,” said Michael W. Klein, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.
Stockton says 75 percent of those poll stated that they don’t currently use marijuana and would not do so even if it was legal.
But, roughly one in four participants (15 percent) said that although they do not use the drug, they would try it if it were legal.
Younger adults and men are more likely to support legalization, the study shows.
Sixty-four percent of respondents younger than age 50 support legalization, compared to 41 percent age 50 and older. Among men, 56 percent support legalizing marijuana, while only 44 percent of women do.
Twenty-four percent of pro-legalization participants said their main reason for supporting the law would be tax revenues. Twenty-two percent said that marijuana was safer than alcohol and 11 percent said pot was safer than tobacco.
About 11 percent of pro-legalization participants said that legalizing marijuana would reduce law enforcement or prison costs.
Governor Phil Murphy has expressed his support for legalizing marijuana in New Jersey.
Stockton conducted the poll from March 22-29, 2018. Interviewers working from the Stockton University campus called landline and cell telephones. The statewide poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.65 percentage points.
