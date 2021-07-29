HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Residents and business owners in the Philadelphia region hit hard by flooding earlier in July will be eligible for financial aid. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved low-interest loans to help people repair damaged property.

Disaster loan outreach centers will open beginning on Monday, Aug. 2.

“The devastation caused by this flooding will linger in the minds of survivors for years to come,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “But it is our hope that these low-interest loans provide much-needed assistance in helping people get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The areas impacted by the floods saw anywhere between 6 to 10 or more inches of rain in a three-to-four hour period earlier this month. The storms damaged homes, destroyed personal property and cars.

Officials say homeowners, renters and businesses impacted in Bradford, Bucks, Delaware, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Potter and Tioga Counties may be eligible.

Outreach centers will be opened in Bucks County and Philadelphia to provide in-person help.

In Bucks County, an outreach center will open at the Locker Bucks Government Services Center located at 7321 New Falls Rd. in Levittown.

The Philadelphia outreach center will be held at the Kathrine Drexel Library at 11099 Knights Road.

Both centers will operate under the same hours, opening on Monday, Aug. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Then, the centers will be open from Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 pm.; Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and finally, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Anyone can get more information and applications by calling the Small Business Administration’s customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.