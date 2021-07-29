PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tornado watch has been issued for the Philadelphia region until 9 p.m. Thursday as the potential for more severe weather returns to the area. A tornado warning has been issued in Sussex County, Delaware, until 3:45 p.m.
Tornado Warned storm in Sussex Co., DE. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/VPCwH7dWGN
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) July 29, 2021
⚠️Tornado Warning for DE beaches! Funnel observed with storm. Seek safe shelter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wO5i3viX4R
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) July 29, 2021
🌪⚠️Tornado Watch issued for the Philly Metro and the entire region until 9p tonight. Have a way to receive any and all warnings. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aXWZ2XkACk
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) July 29, 2021
Southeastern Pennsylvania, all of South Jersey and Delaware are under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Thursday. Lehigh, Carbon and Monroe counties are under a slight risk.
It will be cloudy and humid with a few showers and isolated thundershowers expected to develop later this morning. Showers and storms will likely develop ahead of a strong cold front that will work its way through the region from west to east.
The cold front is expected to move in during the late afternoon and evening leading to the threat of damaging straight-line winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.
Skies clear tonight and much drier air on the backside of the front will cause humidity values to plummet.
This will make for beautiful weather Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature sunny skies, atypically low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80’s.
This will make for beautiful weather Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature sunny skies, atypically low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80's.

Rain chances return Sunday for the start of August. The first week of August, temperatures are trending cooler with highs in the low 80's and several chances of rain.
CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.