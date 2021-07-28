LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — President Joe Biden visited the Lehigh Valley Wednesday to tout his economic plan and promote buying American. The visit comes as the White House announces a breakthrough on an infrastructure package.

Biden said major companies like Mack Trucks should not have to look outside of America to get the supplies and equipment they need. Biden says he’s investing millions to make sure that doesn’t happen.

President Biden delivered his speech inside the sprawling Mack Truck facility in Lower Macungie Township, touting his Made in America plan.

“Unions built the middle class,” Biden said.The president used this backdrop to promote his plan to buy American to support American companies and communities.

“Support and grow more American-based companies. Put more Americans to work in union jobs. Strengthen American manufacturing and secure critical supply chains, ” Biden said. “I can sum it up in two words: buy American.”

The president toured part of the 164-acre manufacturing company just ahead of the speech.

Every Mack truck built for the North American market gets its start on the cab and vehicle assembly line in the one million-square-foot plant.

“He’s got an office in the White House specifically devoted to this made in America concept. He’s enacted a new rule that all federal agencies that are using products have to have to 75% of their products made here in America,” Rep. Susan Wild said.

In the midst of his speech, the president also announced that a historic bipartisan infrastructure deal had been reached on Capitol Hill. In total, the deal includes $550 billion in new federal investment in American infrastructure.

“We have everything we need in this country to not only today, but for my grandchildren to be in a situation where we’re still the most powerful physically and most powerful economic nation in the world,” Biden said.

The infrastructure bill still needs Senate consideration but it’s expected, if approved, to create as many as two million new jobs.