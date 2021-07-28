PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some popular seasonings are being recalled for possible salmonella contamination. They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian seasoning, and Franks Red Hot Buffalo Ranch seasoning.
The products were shipped to 32 states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
They were on store shelves between June 20 and July 21.
There are no reports of anyone getting sick.
Customers should throw out the products and contact McCormick for a replacement or refund.