PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials are warning about an increase in tick-borne diseases. Officials gave new numbers on Tuesday about this year’s tick season, and in some cases, their numbers have doubled from last year.
“This year, we’re seeing more than ever of tick bites but also Lyme disease,” Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Denise Johnson said.
Every county in Pennsylvania has ticks that carry disease.
Officials recommend covering exposed skin, avoid “tick-infested habitats” like tall grass, and use an insect repellent approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.