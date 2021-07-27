'End Of Watch Ride To Remember': Motorcycle Ride Honoring Fallen Officers Makes Stop In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The “Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember” made a stop in Philadelphia. The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from Washington State.
They’re escorting a trailer across the country, visiting cities and police departments to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2020.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming? 4 Dead, 2 Injured Including 12-Year-Old Girl After Shootings At 2 Different Locations In Wilmington, Delaware
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke about the show of support.
“Because of these acts, because of the trek they’re making across the country, not only does it remind law enforcement family that these individuals will never be forgotten but it reminds the world that they’re human beings that lost their lives in service to their communities,” Outlaw said.MORE NEWS: Heavy Machinery Used To Rescue Man Buried After Earth Gives Out From Underneath Him, Philadelphia Police Say
This year, “End Of Watch Ride” is honoring 338 fallen officers.