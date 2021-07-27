PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on wearing masks indoors on Tuesday. This affects anyone who is fully vaccinated. Reaction to the announcement in Philadelphia is mixed.

Eyewitness News was out talking to people all day. Some agree, saying they would rather be safe than sorry. Others say vaccinations should be enough to keep them protected.

“All of these people who won’t cooperate are trouble,” Marie Cianciaruloim said. “This is why this thing, we’ll never get rid of it.”

Masked up and making their message loud and clear.

“Put it on and go about your business,” Virginia Skinner said.

These women strongly agree with the CDC’s new mask recommendations urging people in high transmission states to wear masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not.

“Not so much for myself but for other people,” Skinner said. “You don’t know whose immune system is weak.”

Others say they are not taking any chances.

“I still think it’s out here,” Barbara Sabatini said. “I definitely don’t think it has totally gone away.”

And gone away or not, some say they never stopped wearing them in the first place and they’re not letting the blistering heat stand in their way.

“I have been fully vaccinated and I’m still wearing a mask and it’s 95 degrees out,” one Philadelphian said.

“When you’re getting ready to eat and people take their masks off, you don’t know who might be sitting there carrying it,” Dorothy Wright said.

But not everyone is on board with the CDC guidance, claiming vaccinations are in play for a reason and why look past that?

“I think it’s crazy, I do,” Raul Figueroa said. “Vaccinations are supposed to help you fight off the virus. Everybody has a choice so I respect those choices.”