By CBS3 Staff
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a rare sight to see – especially in Cumberland County. Officials with Cumberland County posted photos Sunday of two Roseate Spoonbills in a marsh.

Photographer Fred Ryerse took the pictures, showing the birds taking flight in a local marsh.

According to The Corrnell Lab of Ornithology, Roseate Spoonbills are found in Cuba and the Dominican Republic all year round. They prefer habitats like swampy forests.