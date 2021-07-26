CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a rare sight to see – especially in Cumberland County. Officials with Cumberland County posted photos Sunday of two Roseate Spoonbills in a marsh.
Check out this rare sighting of two juvenile Roseate Spoonbill in Cumberland County! 🦩
— Cumberland County PA (@ccpa_net) July 25, 2021
According to The Corrnell Lab of Ornithology, Roseate Spoonbills are found in Cuba and the Dominican Republic all year round. They prefer habitats like swampy forests.