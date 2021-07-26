PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in Wynnefield Heights left a man injured Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on the 4100 block of Presidential Avenue.
Police say a domestic dispute culminated in the shooting.
A 35-year-old man was shot once in the arm. He is in stable condition.
Police say a bullet went through the lobby of the hotel but fortunately, no one inside was injured.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.