PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have announced the name of a man arrested in the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Frankford. Officers took Luis Rodriguez into custody on Friday.
A judge denied his bail on Saturday.
He's accused in the killing of Alezuana Carter, known as Libby to her friends and loved ones.
She was shot and killed in an apartment on Overington Street back in April.