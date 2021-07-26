PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Shissler Recreation Center at Frankford Avenue and East Berks Street.WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia DAO To Provide Update On 2 Homicide Cases Involving Transgender Women
Police found the victim shot in the head.
He is in critical, but stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.