PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have filled one of the biggest holes on their roster right before the start of training camp. The Eagles added Steven Nelson to the roster, and he is considered to be the top free-agent cornerback on the market.
The addition of Steven Nelson increases the competition at cornerback during #EaglesCamp, writes @EaglesInsider.#FlyEaglesFly
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 25, 2021
They agreed to terms with Nelson on a 1-year deal, reportedly worth $4 million.
Nelson is expected to be the team's starting cornerback opposite of Darius Slay. Slay didn't waste any time welcoming his new teammate to the City of Brotherly Love.
“Let’s goooo!!! @Nelson_Island welcome my guy,” Slay tweeted.
And Nelson responded that he’s ready to get to work.

Let’s work playa 🤝
— Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) July 25, 2021
The 28-year-old has had seven picks over the past three seasons. Both of his picks last season came against the Birds.