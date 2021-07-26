CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Tense moments were caught on camera as the Coast Guard rescued seven people from a sport-fishing boat off the coast of Cape May. The boat was almost 70 miles southeast of Cape May.
The 40-foot boat encountered high winds and waves reaching 10 feet. The crew activated an emergency radio beacon, leading rescue crews to them.READ MORE: Montgomery County Family Recovers From COVID-19 After Unvaccinated Children Spread Virus To Vaccinated Parents $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Camden County Liquor Store
All seven people were hoisted by helicopter and taken to waiting EMTs.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Parent Group Pushing For Virtual Schooling Option, But Gov. Murphy Not Budging
The Coast Guard said it was fortunate that the boaters had life jackets, radio, and the radio beacon.