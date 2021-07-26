PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared after a home invasion in West Philadelphia. Officials say a man wearing a ski mask entered a home on the 6300 block of Kingsessing Avenue through the basement Monday morning just before 11 a.m.

The home was reportedly occupied by a 32-year-old woman and her two children, both boys ages 10 and 1.

The suspect fired five shots in the house and took a purse, laptop and TV before fleeing out the rear door and then entered the 6310 of Regent Street.

A barricade was declared and cleared just before 1 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No arrests have been made.

