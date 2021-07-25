MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The woman charged with killing a firefighter and injuring three other first responders was mixing alcoholic drinks behind the wheel at the time of the collision, according to an arrest report obtained by CBS3.
Jacquelyn Walker, 63, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, was charged Saturday with vehicular homicide for the crash on Schuylkill Expressway. Belmont Hill Fire Company firefighter Thomas Royds died after the crash, leaving behind three children.
According to the arrest affidavit from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Walker was outside her car after the crash saying, "Oh my God, oh my God," repeatedly. The document says she was shaken up; the officer writing the report noted she smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech.
Another officer watched as Walker dumped “a brown liquid out onto the road” near her car. A later search of her Jeep revealed an empty rum bottle.
During a later conversation, Walker told authorities she purchased the liquor prior to the crash and mixed it with soda. She initially told officers she thought the crash happened around 5 p.m., but authorities say Walker crashed into the group around 3:10 a.m.
Earlier today, a procession was held to honor Royds as officials moved his body to a Lower Merion Township funeral home.