PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Wissinoming Sunday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Creston Street. Officials say the victim was shot "multiple times in the back, both arms, and both legs."
Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.