PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crime tape and bullet casings seem to be part of every one of our newscasts. As the homicide numbers increase, the names of those victims seem to fade.
CBS3 Photojournalist Brad Nau brings us a story about a group of artists whose sole purpose is to remember those souls and save them for the world to see by putting them on canvas.
A current exhibit is now running at the Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields in Chestnut Hill.
If you would like to help honor these victims with your art skills please contact the Souls Shot Portrait Project at https://www.soulsshotportraitproject.org/.
