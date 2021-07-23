Reading Man, Paul C. Burkert, Charged In Deadly Shooting Outside Pat's Steaks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Reading man is facing murder charges in a deadly shooting outside Pat’s Steaks in Philadelphia. Police say the suspect, 36-year-old Paul C. Burkert, shot and killed 23-year-old David Padro, of Camden, near the popular cheesesteak joint.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police say an argument escalated. They were actually involved in a physical fight, according to witnesses.
"We believe the shooter and our victim were both in the customer area when a physical confrontation broke out. The shooter then pulled a gun and fired one shot," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say Padro was shot in the back. He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he later died.
Eyewitnesses say Burkert got into a van – driven by someone else – and fled the scene. He later turned himself in.
The incident remains under investigation.