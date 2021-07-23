CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The family of David Padro, Jr. held back tears Friday as they prepared to see the beloved 22-year-old for the final time. Padro, Jr. died Thursday, shot outside Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia during an argument.

His father, David Padro, Sr., tells CBS3 the fight was over a parking space.

“When that happened I shot down to Philadelphia to go see him and from there everything went downhill,” Padro, Sr. says.

His father was overwhelmed talking with Eyewitness News.

“A father losing his son, you know that’s my only boy, and not being able to talk to him tomorrow is the worst thing I could ever go through right now,” he says.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department arrested 36-year-old Paul Burkert, of Reading, in the deadly shooting. Padro, Sr. says his son’s killing is an example of Philadelphia’s growing gun violence problem.

“Now my son’s one of them,” he says about his son becoming another shooting victim, adding, “Do I think it will ever change? Probably not.”

Burkert eventually turned himself in to police. He was charged with murder.

When asked what he would say to Burkert, Padro, Sr. answered, “You killed a piece of me you know. You took my little boy…I hope he gets what he gets, he deserves what he gets in every way.”

The family is raising money for a funeral via a GoFundMe page.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.