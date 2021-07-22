PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia health officials recommend residents mask up indoors again, residents are split on returning to what was once a pandemic norm.

The last two weeks in Philadelphia brought 64 new COVID cases a day, a small yet disturbing increase impacting its youngest residents.

On Thursday, the city’s top doctors said they recommended masks in indoor public spaces – whether or not they are vaccinated.

Some residents are mixed about the suggestion, with one resident telling CBS3, “I’m unvaccinated, and I don’t feel the need to wear a mask especially outside. I think that rule is just a little ridiculous.”

Dr. Rob Danoff, the program director at Jefferson Health Northeast, says the Delta variant is cause for concern.

“It puts the vaccinated people at risk and it puts the people who cannot get vaccines at risk and at this point, it’s the kids 12 years of age and younger,” Danoff said.

For some, wearing a mask is the least they can do. For those who aren’t eligible for the vaccine, it’s an easy hypothetical choice.

“Just to feel a little safer when I’m around people,” 11-year-old Jacob Ellman said.

The mask recommendation is just that; Pennsylvania does not have any plans to reinstate its mask mandate or update the indoor mask guidance for vaccinated individuals.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.