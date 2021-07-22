PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-time state lawmaker from Delaware County is stepping down after she’s accused of stealing money from taxpayers. The attorney general says state Rep. Margo Davidson requested reimbursement for overnight expenses for nights she did not spend in Harrisburg.
BREAKING: Pa. State Representative Margo Davidson (D-Delaware Co.) charged with theft, solicitation to hinder apprehension.
She’s also accused of getting reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses already paid for by her campaign.
She's also accused of getting reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses already paid for by her campaign.

Davidson spent the last decade representing the Upper Darby area.
She’s resigning and has already paid back a little more than $6,900 in restitution.