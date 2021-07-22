CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Margo Davidson, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-time state lawmaker from Delaware County is stepping down after she’s accused of stealing money from taxpayers. The attorney general says state Rep. Margo Davidson requested reimbursement for overnight expenses for nights she did not spend in Harrisburg.

She’s also accused of getting reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses already paid for by her campaign.

Davidson spent the last decade representing the Upper Darby area.

She’s resigning and has already paid back a little more than $6,900 in restitution.