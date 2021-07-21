PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe weather is moving through the region Wednesday afternoon, dumping hail and leaving thousands without power. PECO is reporting more than 84,000 power outages in our region due to the storms.
Chopper 3 was over the Fort Washington Interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute. The roadway is flooding as vehicles drove through the water.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Decertifies County's Voting System After Audit
The storm also hit Blue Bell, Montgomery County, dropping so much hail that it looks like it snowed!
This tree toppled over in London Grove, Chester County a short while ago. It fell across Gap Newport Pike near Coatesville Road.READ MORE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Unwavering On Why He Won't Declare State Of Emergency On Gun Violence
Video from Barnegat, Ocean County shows hail pounding some patio furniture. Storms like this could pop up quickly all across the area, and some could be severe.
The rain is already making a mess of the roads, but we could also see heavy winds, frequent thunder and lightning.MORE NEWS: Soul Shots Portrait Project Remembering Homicide Victims By Putting Them On Canvas
Watch the video for meteorologist Kate Bilo’s full forecast.