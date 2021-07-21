PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hazy skies will once again dominate Wednesday before a front clears up the haze later this evening.
Due to smoke from wildfires out west, and Air Quality Alert: Code Orange has been issued for Southeastern Pennsylvania, all of Delaware, Burlington and Camden Counties.
A frontal boundary will generate scattered thunderstorms. Thunderstorms look to develop before lunch and wrap by 7 p.m.
The main threat will be gusty winds. Some rain could be locally heavy but torrential style rain is not expected.
Once the front clears this evening, a much more comfortable air mass will move in on northwest winds.
Thursday and Friday will look and feel awesome with sunny skies and a typically low late July humidity. We’ll notice an uptick in humidity Saturday and rain chances return on Sunday.