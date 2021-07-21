RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (CBS) — The trial of a man accused of killing a University of South Carolina student from New Jersey resumes. Nathaniel Rowland faces kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of Samantha Josephson — a Robbinsville Township-Mercer County native.West Philadelphia Triple Shooting Leaves 2 Teens Dead, Another Hospitalized: Police
In opening statements on Tuesday, prosecutors say Josephson mistook Rowland’s car for her Uber ride.READ MORE: Emergency Crews Respond To Second Alarm Fire At Coatesville Home After Report Of Explosion With Entrapment, Officials Say
Rowland’s defense attorneys say there’s no DNA evidence linking Rowland to Josephson.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Smoky Haze From Western Wildfires Prompts Air Quality Alert In Region, Thunderstorms Possible This Evening