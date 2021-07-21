CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to take its toll on the city. A 38-year-old man is shot and killed in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of North 26th Street.

Police found the 38-year-old victim shot in the face, torso, and arms.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.