NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — This is not something you see every day down the Jersey Shore. A shark was reeled in by a 12-year-old boy in North Wildwood on Saturday.

A viewer sent Eyewitness News a video taken on Saturday between 2nd and 3rd Avenues on the beach.

She was walking on the beach with her daughter when they spotted a crowd gathered around the shark.

We spoke to 12-year-old Cole Hagy, who caught the shark.

“I just felt this big tug on the line and I just heard my drag go straight into the ocean and then I was like I had something big on it. I thought it was a striper but then I realized it was a shark,” Cole said.

Cole released the shark back into the ocean and went surfing right after the big catch.

He hopes to go fishing again on Sunday and catch an even bigger one.