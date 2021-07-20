PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are heating things up on Tuesday. Temperatures will soar into the low 90s this afternoon under hazy sunshine.
There's also an air quality orange code for Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Our best chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Storms look to develop after 2 p.m., while widespread severe weather isn't likely, a stronger storm could produce damaging wind gusts.
Thursday will look and feel awesome with sunny skies and atypically low late July humidity.
The pleasant weather continues into Friday and Saturday before another disturbance approaches the region Sunday.