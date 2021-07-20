CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Llarisa Abreu
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are heating things up on Tuesday.  Temperatures will soar into the low 90s this afternoon under hazy sunshine.

There’s also an air quality orange code for Southeastern Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: What Should Replace The Carson Wentz Banner At Lincoln Financial Field?

Our best chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front.  Storms look to develop after 2 p.m., while widespread severe weather isn’t likely, a stronger storm could produce damaging wind gusts.

READ MORE: Eagles Rumors: Bleacher Report Lists Philadelphia As Potential Landing Spot For CB Xavien Howard

Llarisa Abreu - weather

Thursday will look and feel awesome with sunny skies and atypically low late July humidity.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Rush To Battle House Fire In Whitemarsh Township

The pleasant weather continues into Friday and Saturday before another disturbance approaches the region Sunday.