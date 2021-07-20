PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City leaders are in a war of words over Mayor Jim Kenney’s decision to not declare an emergency in light of Philadelphia’s gun violence problem. The frustration comes after Mayor Kenney said in a letter to Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier the declaration was “not a solution” to the overwhelming amount of gun violence in the city.

CBS3 obtained that letter, in which the mayor lists various reasons why a declaration wouldn’t help, citing funding he already considered appropriate and previous discussions with the White House.

The response – or lack thereof – was not enough for Councilwoman Gauthier’s standards. She released a statement, saying in part: “This is an insult to the residents of my district and people across our city who have been traumatized by the violence in their neighborhoods, and it’s an extreme disappointment to all of us who have been advocating for a more urgent response from the Kenney Administration on this matter.”

The councilwoman went on to say Mayor Kenney’s effort would be different if minority communities weren’t the current target.

“If this level of violence were happening in white neighborhoods, I am certain Mayor Kenney would move hell and high water to bring it to an end as quickly as possible,” she said.

Mayor Kenney’s spokesperson issued a statement combatting the claim: “The Mayor respects the Councilmember’s opinion, but firmly rejects and is deeply offended by the notion that he’s not taken the epidemic of gun violence seriously because it is impacting Black communities. Mayor Kenney has made increasing equity and opportunity a cornerstone of his Administration, and he has taken great strides to treat this epidemic like the public health crisis that it is.”

The past weekend brought 30 shooting incidents in Philadelphia. The city currently has 33% more homicides than 2020. The recent violence prompted the Philadelphia District Attorney to advocate for an end to cash bail.