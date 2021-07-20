NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A boat ran ashore in North Wildwood on Tuesday, officials say. The incident happened in the area of 13th Street and the beach just before 12:30 p.m.
Officials say no one on the boat, in the ocean, or on the beach were injured.
It’s unknown why the boat ran ashore at this time.
BREAKING: Reports from 12th Street beach in North Wildwood say this boat came roaring onto shore a short time ago. Not sure yet on possible injuries, if any at all, or what may have went wrong. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/J3tS1orUpH
The boat is being towed by Sea Tow.
North Wildwood Police officers and beach patrol lifeguards assisted at the scene.