NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A boat ran ashore in North Wildwood on Tuesday, officials say. The incident happened in the area of 13th Street and the beach just before 12:30 p.m.

Officials say no one on the boat, in the ocean, or on the beach were injured.

It’s unknown why the boat ran ashore at this time.

The boat is being towed by Sea Tow.

North Wildwood Police officers and beach patrol lifeguards assisted at the scene.