PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re now getting a look at surveillance video in a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police are looking for four suspects in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old woman on East Cambria Street on June 28.
The suspects were riding in a silver Jeep Cherokee with a PA tag LRW-5041.
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 24th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/kfONxHM0Im pic.twitter.com/8w9qMErPKI
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 19, 2021
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.
