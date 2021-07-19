CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re now getting a look at surveillance video in a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police are looking for four suspects in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old woman on East Cambria Street on June 28.

The suspects were riding in a silver Jeep Cherokee with a PA tag LRW-5041.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

