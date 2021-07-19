CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the third round of grants to three community-based organizations whose work helps address some of the root causes of gun violence in Philadelphia. He will also provide information on how other grassroots organizations can apply for funding.

  • When: Monday, July 19, 2021
  • Time: 11 a.m.
