PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the third round of grants to three community-based organizations whose work helps address some of the root causes of gun violence in Philadelphia. He will also provide information on how other grassroots organizations can apply for funding.
- When: Monday, July 19, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device through CBSN Philly
