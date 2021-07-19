FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A priest from the Diocese of Camden was one of two men killed in a head-on collision in Franklin Township over the weekend. Father Alfred Onyutha, 61, was involved in a head-on collision at Tuckahoe Road and Sheridan Avenue around 9 p.m. on July 16.

Police say a 2017 Nissan SUV, driven by a 44-year-old man from Williamstown, was traveling north on Tuckahoe Road. The Nissan was struck head-on by a 2011 Hyundai SUV operated by a 61-year-old man, from Vineland.

Police say the driver of the Nissan was heavily entrapped in the vehicle, once removed he was airlifted to Cooper Trauma for his injuries. The driver succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV, Father Onyutha, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Father Onyutha was a priest of the Diocese of the Nebbi in Uganda and has served in the Diocese of Camden since 2005. The Diocese of Camden says Father Onyutha’s assignments since ordination have included:

In the Diocese of Nebbi, four parish assignments over 15 years.

In the Diocese of Camden, assignments at Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point; Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights; Holy Angels Parish and Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury; Holy Family Parish, Sewell; and Saint Padre Pio Parish, Vineland.

It’s unclear if the Hyundai SUV crossed into the northbound lanes at this time.

Officials ask any witnesses to the crash to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1415, ext. 271.