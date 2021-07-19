WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — In Wilmington Monday morning, Gov. John Carney signed a bill that will raise Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The wage increase will be phased in.
The minimum will go up to $10.50 on Jan. 1. It will continue rising each year until it hits $15 an hour in 2025.
Carney says it will make a big difference to working families.
Carney says it will make a big difference to working families.

"There is nothing really more important than giving everybody that opportunity, to go to work every day, to support themselves and their families, to make a better life," Carney said.
Carney thanked supporters, including union officials who lobbied for the bill.