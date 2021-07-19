CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — At least one person was injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-676 in Camden. The crash happened in the northbound lanes, near Atlantic Avenue, around 5:20 a.m. Monday.
One person was transported to Cooper Hospital.
#CHOPPER3 is live over this serious multi-vehicle accident investigation in #Camden on I-676. All lanes remain CLOSED and detoured NB near Atlantic Ave. Traffic is being diverted off at exit 3. Expect delays! This shot is from our sky Photog @aerialnewsbert @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/q7bTuxHIAF
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 19, 2021
There is no word on what caused the crash.