By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J.

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — At least one person was injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-676 in Camden. The crash happened in the northbound lanes, near Atlantic Avenue, around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

The incident closed all lanes in the area, causing traffic to jam back near the Walt Whitman Bridge.

One person was transported to Cooper Hospital.

The scene of the crash has since cleared.

There is no word on what caused the crash.