SWAT Officer Fires Shot At Man While Serving Search Warrant In Ogontz, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A SWAT officer fired shots at a suspect while serving a search warrant in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. Police say officers were serving two warrants Friday morning for a shooting that happened in Cheltenham Township in May.

That’s when they say a man, on the 1400 block of W. Olney Avenue, pointed a gun at a SWAT officer.

That officer then discharged his weapon but did not hit the man.

“They were confronted by a male with a gun who pointed the gun at SWAT officers,” Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said. “One officer discharged his weapon. Did not strike the male. But there was a female in the room who did sustain injury to her buttox but at this point we don’t believe it was the result of gunfire.”

During the incident, a woman was injured but it’s not believed she was hit by gunfire.

The man who pointed the gun at police is now in custody.

No further information has been released at this time.

