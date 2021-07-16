PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The high heat and humidity sticks around for the last day of the week. Feels like temps by Friday afternoon will be in the low 100’s which has prompted a heat advisory for Philly Metro.
The Heat Advisory will be in effect beginning at noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf To Survey Damage Left Behind By Devastating Flooding In Bucks County SWAT Officer Fires Shot At Man While Serving Search Warrant In Ogontz, Philadelphia Police Say
The excessive heat and humidity continue Saturday. The weekend continues to trend unsettled. Saturday morning starts of dry but as a slow-moving front approaches, rain will develop. The threat for heavy rainfall is still a possibility Saturday afternoon and evening as well as the threat for flash flooding in spots.14-Year-Old Girl Injured By Stray Bullet, Man Killed In Triple Shooting In North Philadelphia
Rainy showers persist on Sunday before the front finally clears into Monday. The start of the week will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 80s. Heading into Tuesday the heat picks up again and we return to the upper 80s with the threat for a pop-up thunderstorm. The threat lingers into the majority of next week.