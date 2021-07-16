21-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Hunting Park

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the city’s Hunting Park section. Police were called to the scene at 1300 West Hunting Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s death marks the 300th homicide in the city six-and-a-half months into the year. 

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.