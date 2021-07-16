ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Office of the Attorney General launched an investigation Friday into a deadly crash that involved a bicyclist and an Atlantic City police vehicle. The rider, 63-year-old Everett Stern, died a week after the crash.
According to the Attorney General's office, a preliminary investigation shows Stern hit the marked Atlantic City Police Department vehicle on June 18.
The car had no lights or sirens on as it entered the intersection of Arkansas and Arctic Avenues.
The officer involved rendered aid until emergency personnel arrived.
Stern died at the hospital on June 25.
The Attorney General’s office says their investigation follows the requirement to investigate any death that happens “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.”