BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Local businesses in Bucks County are stepping up, raising money for the victims of this week’s flooding.

The road after a major flooding event can be long, with paperwork and a lot of waiting. But local businesses say they are working to help right now.

“Working in the area for 20-plus years and I’ve never seen it rain that bad,” one man said.

Just as with most flash floods, the effects of Monday’s downpour can be seen long after the water recedes.

“It was crazy, absolutely crazy,” a man said.

In Bucks County, residents impacted by the flood were forced to leave behind their belongings, mostly in piles in front of their homes.

With cleanup efforts underway, a group of local businesses is looking to put their money where their heart is.

“It’s pretty much a community round-up — all the local business breweries, we’ve got a distillery involved as well, 1675. And everybody just kind of wanted to more or less pitch in, do what they can for the community,” Mike Watahovich said.

Watahovich is the taproom manager at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Bristol Township. He organized the fundraiser that will donate a portion of sales to benefit flood victims.

“We just wanted to do something to give back to the community that was so supportive of us over the last year,” he said.

Watahovich roped in Phillip Harris, owner of Second Sin Brewing. They are donating $1 from every pint sold.

“It’s difficult and I can’t imagine going through it but we will help out in any way we will,” Harris said.

To customers fond of cold brews, this fundraiser is a win-win.

“This is such a small brewery and most of the breweries that are involved in this are small so I think it’s great that it’s bringing business to them and also supporting the community,” customer Erica Lawrence said.

The fundraiser lasts all weekend. The proceeds will go to the United Way of Bucks County recovery efforts.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute reports.