PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love, serving as the 98th mayor of Philadelphia. Now, he has an important message about men’s health. Jessica Kartalija chats with former mayor Michael Nutter.

Kartalija: You’ve been very outspoken on the importance of men getting screened for prostate cancer. Why is this near and dear to your heart?

Nutter: Some people refer to it as the ‘C’ word, having cancer. What does that mean? Prostate cancer, it had no impact really on any of my day-to-day activities, other than knowing it was there.

Fortunately, I got my first, new PSA, and my number is zero. I can say now, certainly with a little bit of a smile and kind of tongue in cheek, that for the first time, a zero was a really good number!

Kartalija: Targeting Black men when it comes to health care has been a challenge. How can you encourage more men to follow your lead?

Nutter: I want to encourage men to get checked, know your number, then take action. We also know there are disparities in how this disease attacks or affects Black men in particular. We need to get our initial tests earlier than other men and really stay on top of it.

Kartalija: Do you have a favorite memory of your time as mayor?

Nutter: The Phillies won the World Series my first year in office. Pope Francis and the World Meeting of Families, and a whole lot of stuff, other things in between.

Kartalija: With COVID, rioting, and a spike in crime, can Philadelphia bounce back?

Nutter: Absolutely. We are a city of resilience. This is a great old town and we have made and remade ourselves numerous times.

Mayor Nutter is leading the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk on Sept. 26. If you would like to participate, click here.

Watch the video for more of Jessica Kartalija’s chat with Michael Nutter.