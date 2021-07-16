14-Year-Old Girl Injured By Stray Bullet, Man Killed In Triple Shooting In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An innocent 14-year-old girl was shot in the back by a stray bullet in North Philadelphia. She was one of three people hit by gunfire when someone began shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue and North Gratz Street.
Police tell Eyewitness News the teenager was on her porch when she was shot.READ MORE: Man Shot Outside Of Northeast Philadelphia Chickie's And Pete's Restaurant, Police Say
She’s now in stable condition.READ MORE: WATCH: Basketball Legend Michael Jordan Spotted Leaving Steve And Cookie's Restaurant In Margate
A man in his 30’s was killed and a 24-year-old man was hit in the shoulder.
So far, police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Hunting Park
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.