PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in West Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section. Police said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Olive Street.
Authorities said a 15-year-old boy was shot once in his right leg.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
A 13-year-old boy was shot once in his right foot, police said.READ MORE: 2 People Killed In Quadruple Shooting In Claymont, Delaware
Both teen victims were rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.
Investigators said no arrests have been made at this time.MORE NEWS: Man Shot Aboard Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.