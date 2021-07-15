CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local News, New Jersey news, Pleasantville News

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm fire broke out in Pleasantville, New Jersey, Thursday morning. It happened at Lee’s Community Thrift Shop on North Main Street around 2 a.m.

Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Lee's Community Thrift Shop In Pleasantville

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

 

Crews say the flames spread to the back of the building.

The building has had multiple collapses.

READ MORE: 2 People Killed In Quadruple Shooting In Claymont, Delaware

There have been no reported injuries.

 

 

MORE NEWS: Man Shot Aboard Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say

 