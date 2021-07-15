Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Lee's Community Thrift Shop In Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm fire broke out in Pleasantville, New Jersey, Thursday morning. It happened at Lee’s Community Thrift Shop on North Main Street around 2 a.m.Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Crews say the flames spread to the back of the building.
The building has had multiple collapses.
There have been no reported injuries.
