PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Is it possible that Philadelphia has been saying Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce’s last name wrong this entire time? The Eagles’ center’s brother, Travis Kelce, went on a podcast and said the actual pronunciation was Kel-see, which shocked some of his Chiefs teammates.

So, the Eagles’ Kelce went on 94 WIP on Thursday to set the record straight.

“My brother and I have gone by ‘Kel-see’’ our entire lives. And I still remember my dad answering the phone as ‘Ed Kelce’ all growing up when he was on work calls and everything. So, our side of the family has always gone by ‘Kel-see.’ But we have a really small family. We don’t have any first cousins. My grandfather on that side was dead before I was born. So, somehow we got so disconnected with that side. And my dad, at some point when he was working in the steel mills in Cleveland, Ohio, got tired of correcting everybody who was calling him ‘Kel-see.’ Apparently, the correct pronunciation, the standard pronunciation is ‘Kelss.’ That’s what the rest of the family goes by.

“So, my dad, out of pure laziness, completely changed his last name. And now, I think we’re at the point where we’re both riding with Ed ‘Kel-see.’ He, for some reason, decided to change it and that’s what we’ve gone by our whole lives. So, we’re kind of separate from the rest of the family in that regard. We’ve gotten plenty of messages and texts since becoming NFL players from extended family members all of the world saying: ‘You’re pronouncing the name wrong!’ So, yeah, that’s the story. But we would honestly go by either one, but I prefer ‘Kel-see’ just because that’s the way I’ve said it my entire life and the way our side of the family has said it.”